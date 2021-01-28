Neurologically Impaired Atty Hits Ill. Firm With Bias Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:42 PM EST) -- A former nonequity partner with litigation boutique Swanson Martin & Bell LLP has accused the firm in Illinois federal court of firing him after he developed a degenerative neurological condition that affected his vision and that it coerced him into making "humiliating" phone calls to clients before he left. Robert McNamara said in a complaint filed Wednesday that Swanson Martin didn't try to work with him or make reasonable accommodations after it learned of his medical condition in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Instead, he alleged, the firm went straight to firing him and pressuring him to call clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS