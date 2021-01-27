Sidley Austin Wins $282K In Fees In Woodbridge Trustee Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- A California judge Wednesday granted $282,500 in attorney fees to a law firm representing Sidley Austin LLP after it beat back a liquidation trust's claims that Sidley, among other law firms, aided the defunct Woodbridge Group's $1.3 billion Ponzi scheme. Scheper Kim & Harris LLP, which represents Sidley Austin in the suit and spearheaded a successful anti-SLAPP motion, asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Amy D. Hogue to approve 650 billed hours for a total of over $500,000, but the judge insisted on reducing the total to 400 hours and lowering the attorneys' rates. David C. Scheper of Scheper Kim defended his...

