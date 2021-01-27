Medical Device Co. Exec Gets 4 Months For Embezzling $1M

Law360, San Francisco (January 27, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a medical device company director to four months in prison over his guilty plea to embezzling nearly $1 million, a far lighter sentence than the 135 months being served by his ex-CEO brother whom a jury convicted of embezzling over $3 million and witness tampering. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen sentenced California resident Christopher Gerrans to four months in prison, followed by four months of home detention, three years of supervised release and 100 community service hours, saying that while he had cooperated with the government's case against his brother Larry Gerrans, he had...

