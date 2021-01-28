Qualcomm Loses Info Demand Appeal In EU Antitrust Probe

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 4:42 PM GMT) -- The European Union's highest court tossed a challenge by chipmaker Qualcomm on Thursday to a demand from the bloc's competition enforcer for information as it investigated allegations of abuse of dominance over the American company's pricing practices. The decision by the European Court of Justice rejected Qualcomm's numerous arguments about a lower court ruling on the matter. The ruling was "inadequately reasoned" and had wrongly held that the pricing information sought was necessary and proportionate, Qualcomm said. The lower court also erred in assessing whether the antitrust watchdog was asking for documents that would lead Qualcomm to incriminate itself, the company claimed....

