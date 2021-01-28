NatWest Client Loses Bid To Revive £14M Fraud Case

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 6:43 PM GMT) -- A London judge refused on Thursday to give a businessman another shot at reviving a £14 million ($19.2 million) lawsuit accusing NatWest of dooming his company, after failing to convince the court that fresh evidence existed that would prove the lender tampered with documents. High Court Master Matthew Marsh denied Jonathan Broomhead permission to update his lawsuit accusing National Westminster Bank PLC of pushing his heavy equipment rental business to the brink during the last recession. Broomhead lost a lawsuit in 2018 accusing NatWest of transferring his business to a controversial restructuring group run by the Royal Bank of Scotland. The...

