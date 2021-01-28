3 Firms Drive SPAC Deal Valuing Electric Car Startup At $3.4B

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 10:31 AM EST) -- Electric car startup Faraday Future will go public at a roughly $3.4 billion valuation by merging with a special purpose acquisition company backed by investment advisory firm Karpus Investment Management, the companies said Thursday, in a deal powered by Sidley Austin, O'Melveny & Myers and Latham & Watkins. The agreement sees Los Angeles, California-headquartered Faraday Future combining with New York-based Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., and the resulting entity will list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "FFIE," according to a statement. Faraday Future, formed in 2014 by Chinese entrepreneur and businessman Jia Yueting, has developed what it calls...

