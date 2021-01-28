Warranty Claims Cut From 'Natural' Pet Food False Ad Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has trimmed claims from a proposed class action alleging that dog food made and sold by Simply Nourish Pet Food Co. LLC and Petsmart Inc. falsely advertises itself as "natural," finding that the warranty claims don't hold up. In an order filed on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto dismissed claims for breach of express warranty, unjust enrichment and violations of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act from Alexa Grossman's suit, but let New York law claims for deceptive practices and false advertising go forward. In the suit, Grossman alleges that she bought pet food made and...

