2 More Boies Schiller Partners Exit Amid Leadership Shake-Up

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 12:29 PM EST) -- A pair of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partners are leaving at the end of the month, according to a firmwide email obtained by Law360 on Thursday, becoming the latest in a string of departures amid a leadership shake-up at the New York-based litigation firm. London-based partner Kenneth Beale is joining King & Spalding LLP as a member of its international arbitration practice in Washington, D.C., and New York-based partner Jack Stern is joining Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, an internal email from Boies Schiller managing partners said. Stern will become counsel in Cadwalader's global litigation practice, a firm spokesman told Law360....

