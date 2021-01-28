University Says Ex-Pitt Coach Falsely Claimed Race Bias

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- A former University of Pittsburgh wrestling coach abused the civil law process by filing false claims of racial discrimination in 2018 despite knowing that he was actually fired for covering up student misconduct during a 2016 tournament, according to a lawsuit the school filed in Pennsylvania state court. Pitt said in a complaint filed Wednesday that former head wrestling coach Jason Peters knew of the sordid 2016 incident and had acknowledged that he was fired for not reporting it, but he instead filed a lawsuit against the university claiming racial discrimination on the basis that a white coach had not been fired...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS