NY Health Officials Underreported COVID-19 Deaths, AG Finds

Law360, New York (January 28, 2021, 11:24 AM EST) -- The New York attorney general on Thursday accused the state health department of undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50% in a blistering report that faulted poor infection controls and understaffing as the pandemic ravaged the frail and elderly.State health officials have said 6,645 people died in nursing homes as of Nov. 16. But New York State Attorney General Letitia James' 76-page report found that the state had underreported the number of deaths in nursing homes, and that facilities with lower staffing and poor compliance with existing regulations — including failure to isolate sick residents, continued group activities and lax employee screening — increased health risks.The report also buttressed longstanding complaints that insufficient testing and inadequate personal protective equipment, or PPE, at nursing homes increased the risk of harm."As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate," said James. "While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents."A survey of 62 nursing homes showed there was 55% discrepancy between what the facilities told James' investigators and what state health officials told the public. The report says the attorney general "is investigating those circumstances where the discrepancies cannot reasonably be accounted for by error or the difference in the question posed."The report also notes that the current state reimbursement model for nursing homes gives the facilities financial incentive "to transfer funds to related parties (ultimately increasing their own profit) instead of investing in higher levels of staffing and PPE."A controversialburied in the April state budget bill also "may have allowed facilities to make financially-motivated decisions," the attorney general said.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

