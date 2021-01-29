Skadden Adds Ex-Willkie Partner To Energy Practice

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP announced Thursday the firm has brought on a former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP partner — who was previously a Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner — to focus on complex energy and infrastructure transactions based out of its Houston office. Cody Carper joined the firm's corporate practice with experience working with clients on energy transactions and with a background as an assistant general counsel for an oil and gas company, according to the company's announcement. Carper said Skadden offers resources that are important as energy and infrastructure transactions are becoming more complicated and global,...

