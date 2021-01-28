Ex-Goldman Exec's 1MDB Trial Delayed Amid Dismissal Push

Law360, New York (January 28, 2021, 10:00 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday said the trial of former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng will be delayed until at least mid-summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a ruling that comes amid Ng's calls for the dismissal of the case over a purported $2.7 billion fraud on Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd. During a morning conference, U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie said the trial would not go forward as planned, and estimated that it would take place between four to five months after the Eastern District of New York begins holding in-person trials again. Currently, all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS