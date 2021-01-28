EQT Says Judge's Response To DQ Bid Raises Alarm

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- EQT Corp. told the West Virginia Supreme Court on Wednesday a state court judge's response to its bid to disqualify him from royalty disputes only heightens concerns about the judge's impartiality, arguing his "hyperbolic language and animus towards EQT's counsel" is cause for alarm. In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Evan H. Jenkins, EQT said Judge Timothy Sweeney's response to the exploration company's disqualification request was "unprofessional" and showed a clear bias against the company and its counsel. The letter said the judge also retaliated against local counsel Jennifer J. Hicks of Babst Calland Clements & Zomnir PC by referring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS