Ill. Justices To Weigh Workers' Comp Effect On BIPA

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether the state's workers' compensation law preempts claims for statutory damages under its biometric privacy statute. The state's top court Wednesday granted a petition for leave to appeal a September ruling by an appellate panel that a former employee's Biometric Information Privacy Act claim against nursing home operator Symphony Bronzeville Park LLC does not represent the type of injury that falls under the state's workers' comp law, "a remedial statute designed to provide financial protection for workers that have sustained an actual injury." The company argued in its October petition to the high...

