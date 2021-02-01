Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Craig Brown Craig Brown has joined the New York office of Dechert LLP as a partner. Brown counsels investment funds, hotel operators, developers, homebuilders and insurance companies on a variety of real estate matters. He also has experience handling commercial mortgage-backed securities deals and setting up joint ventures. Tom Galli Duane Morris LLP has hired a new partner for its office in Washington, D.C. Tom Galli decamped from Seyfarth Shaw LLP to join Duane Morris, bringing with him experience helping private equity shops and real estate investment trusts, among other clients, with various real estate matters. Galli has particular expertise in...

