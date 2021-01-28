Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Says AFL-CIO, Not Court, Should End Sailor Rep Fight

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- A major union federation, not California federal court, should resolve a dispute among three unions over which one represents shipping crew members because the federation has a procedure for dealing with such issues, a union has argued in the shipping company's suit seeking to resolve the conflict.

In a motion to dismiss Wednesday, the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots said the court lacked jurisdiction over the case brought by Pasha Hawaii Holdings LLC and a related entity asking the court to decide which union represented members on two new ships. The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations was already...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!