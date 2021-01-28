SEC Says Fraudster Spent $10M Of Investor Funds On Lottery

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- A Detroit-area businessman fueled by an "obsession" with winning the Michigan Lottery scammed dozens of investors out of $26.4 million, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors said Thursday. In a pair of cases, the SEC and federal prosecutors accused businessman Viktor Gjonaj, 43, of conning at least 24 people into giving him millions of dollars over a three-year period — at least $10 million of which he allegedly spent on lottery tickets at local businesses, including liquor stores. Between mid-2016 and 2019, the SEC claims the resident of Shelby Township, Michigan, allegedly told his victims that their money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS