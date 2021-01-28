Texas Court Won't End $100M Coal Ash Contamination Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has refused to free San Miguel Electric Cooperative Inc. from a $100 million claim brought by ranch owners who want to evict the power company from land it says has been contaminated by a coal-fired power plant and coal mining operations. San Miguel, South Texas Electric Cooperative Inc. and Kiewit Mining Group Inc. all appealed to the Fourth Court of Appeals in October, trying to undo Atascosa County District Judge Russell Wilson's August decision to let the counterclaims brought by Peeler Ranch LLC proceed. On Wednesday, the Fourth Court of Appeals upheld the trial court's order and issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS