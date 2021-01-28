OIG Says VA Staffers Hid Health Data Deal's Privacy Concerns

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- Two U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employees lied to officials about the development of a contract to analyze the health information of tens of millions of U.S. veterans, the department's inspector general said in a report Thursday. The employees, unnamed in the report, misrepresented the extent to which a research agreement with Flow Health Inc. had been evaluated for privacy and security concerns, acting Assistant Inspector General R. James Mitchell found. The October 2016 agreement would have called for Flow Health to use deep learning and artificial intelligence techniques on medical data, provided by the VA, from every veteran who has...

