Disney Says 'Muppet Babies' Reboot Suit Should Go Bye-Bye

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- The Walt Disney Co. urged a California federal judge Wednesday to toss a lawsuit accusing it of ripping off a writer's ideas for a reboot of "Muppet Babies," arguing that accuser Jeffrey Scott lacks any copyrights to enforce. Disney, which purchased the Muppets characters as well as its library of related shows and movies in 2004, said in its motion to dismiss that Scott lacks standing to bring his suit. Scott claims to have a valid copyright to a "bible" of the original "Muppet Babies" show written in the 1980s, but Disney said that is not possible. According to Disney, late...

