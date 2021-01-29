Wash. Justices Revive Nurse's Win Over Negligent Cop Raid

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Washington Supreme Court has reinstated a $250,000 verdict in a suit accusing Tacoma police of negligently raiding an apartment and handcuffing a 62-year-old nurse in a drug bust gone wrong, finding that reasonable care applies to police when executing a search warrant as it does for anything else they do. Judge Sheryl Gordon McCloud, writing for the 8-1 majority Thursday in Kathleen Mancini's case against the city, said the court hadn't previously specifically addressed tort liability for negligence in the execution of a search warrant. But police executing a search warrant owe the same duty of reasonable care that they...

