Ex-Investment Adviser Cops To $100M Loan Fraud Scheme

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- The former managing partner of New York investment firm International Investment Group pled guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges Thursday, admitting to running a $100 million scheme to inflate loan asset values and create fake loans to make his balance sheet look better. David Hu, 63, of New Jersey, submitted his change of plea before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in a teleconference in the Southern District of New York, copping to one count each of conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud. Hu will forfeit nearly $136 million, according to the plea deal. "Today, David Hu admitted to shirking his...

