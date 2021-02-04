DEA Involvement Remains A Headache For Hemp Industry

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- The Trump administration's final rule governing the production of hemp was welcomed by industry stakeholders for relaxing some regulations, but many remain critical of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's continued role in policing what they consider a legitimate cash crop. While stakeholders praised the U.S. Department of Agriculture's decision to relax certain standards relating to THC testing following months of industry feedback, the final rule preserves the DEA's oversight in regulating which laboratories are qualified to test the hemp to ensure farmers aren't growing psychoactive, federally illegal marijuana. "In general, we believe the Farm Bill as written makes it pretty clear...

