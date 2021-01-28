Facebook Names First Ever Chief Compliance Officer

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- Facebook has named its first ever chief compliance officer, hiring ViacomCBS' top compliance official and an ex-Bingham McCutchen LLP partner to head its global compliance operations, the company said Thursday. Henry Moniz will join Facebook on Feb. 8 to lead the social media giant's "strategy and execution of compliance matters in the U.S. and around the world," spokesperson Nneka Norville confirmed in an email to Law360. "Facebook has always had a strong compliance function and team in place but have now created a stand-alone chief compliance officer role," she said. Moniz will be based in Facebook's Menlo Park, California, headquarters, reporting...

