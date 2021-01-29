Lawmakers Propose $94M To Combat Environmental Racism

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Three members of Congress have introduced the Environmental Justice Mapping and Data Collection Act of 2021 to create and fund community environmental justice initiatives and research. The bill was announced Thursday, a day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that established a White House interagency council on environmental justice, which formed a new environmental justice office within the U.S. Department of Justice and an office of health and climate equity within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Congress' environmental act aims to help areas — dubbed "environmental justice communities" — where its residents have been historically harmed...

