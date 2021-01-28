Ex-Acclarent Execs Get $1.5M Fines Stayed Amid Appeal

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- Two former Acclarent Inc. executives on the hook for a combined $1.5 million over the company's illegal off-label marketing of a medical device won't have to fork over the money until after the First Circuit hears a forthcoming appeal of their convictions and sentences, according to a Thursday ruling. In a brief docket entry, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs signed off on an unopposed request by former Acclarent CEO William Facteau and former marketing head Patrick Fabian to hold off on paying their respective $1 million and $500,000 fines until their appeal is decided. The executives are challenging their misdemeanor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS