BIA Lays Out Which Gov't Informers Could Avoid Deportation

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- The immigration appellate board ruled on Thursday that certain government witnesses who publicly cooperate with law enforcement belong to a group of individuals eligible for deportation relief. Though the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals would permit deportation relief for some government informants, it declined to do so for the Salvadoran national attempting to stay in the U.S. after identifying MS-13 gang members to law enforcement. Under the BIA decision, only those who publicly work with law enforcement, such as testifying in court, and who hail from countries that shield government witnesses may meet the bar for deportation relief. "A group composed...

