Only Calif. Buyers Win Class Cert. In Joint Pill False Ad Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has certified a class of California consumers in a suit alleging that Nutra Manufacturing LLC and International Vitamin Corp.'s joint health supplements don't contain a key ingredient, but denied certification for the proposed nationwide class, saying the claims would be governed by conflicting state laws. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted Rigo Amavizca's motion for class certification as to the California class, but declined to certify a nationwide class, agreeing with Nutra and IVC's argument that the claims of putative class members outside the Golden State should be governed by the laws of their states, according...

