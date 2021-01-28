Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

State Auto Seeks Win In Grocery Chain BIPA Coverage Fight

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday for a win in its coverage dispute with a grocer fighting an employee's biometric privacy suit, saying the claim isn't covered because the employee's data hasn't been published.

State Auto told U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger that the insurer shouldn't be required to defend Tony's Finer Foods Enterprises Inc. in an employee's underlying biometric privacy suit because the worker hasn't raised allegations that the grocer disclosed her biometric data to the public.

The insurer urged the court to grant it summary judgment in the coverage dispute with its insured,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!