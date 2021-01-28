Claims Court Backs SBA Tossing Bid Under Old Size Standard

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims has denied an information technology company's protest over being excluded from a massive federal professional services contract for small businesses after exceeding the size limit, saying the Small Business Administration correctly determined the company's size. The SBA properly used a three-year average revenue standard for determining BTAS Inc.'s size rather than the five-year average set out in a then-recent law — putting the company over the relevant size limit — because that law doesn't apply to SBA size standards directly but only to other agencies' size standards, Judge Elaine D. Kaplan ruled. "In short, [the relevant...

