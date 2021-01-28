NFL Team, Wilkinson Near Deal On Probe Suit Redactions

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- The Washington Football Team and litigator Beth Wilkinson told a Virginia federal judge Thursday that they are close to finalizing redactions to filings being sought by The Washington Post in a lawsuit over an investigation of sexual harassment allegations in the NFL team's front office. The team, Wilkinson and the Post, as well as plaintiff David P. Donovan, all asked U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga to delay a Friday hearing on the newspaper's motion to intervene in its pursuit of access to documents it says are of public interest, saying they are almost done redacting documents to be unsealed on the...

