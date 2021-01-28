Court Told MasTec Can't Pick Terms In Arbitrating $250M Fight

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- The owner of two biomass power plants alleged MasTec Inc. attempted to flip the dynamic of arbitration hashing out a $250 million construction dispute by filing a redundant arbitration demand two months after the plant owner initiated negotiations, according to a Thursday suit in Georgia federal court. In its new complaint, Georgia Renewable Power LLC and two of its units — which operate biomass power plants in northeast Georgia — asked a Peach State federal court to immediately halt arbitration proceedings initiated by MasTec before the American Arbitration Association. The power company argues that rapidly approaching deadlines will force it to shell...

