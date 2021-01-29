Lessons From Insurers' Latest BIPA Coverage Arguments

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- Litigation under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, which regulates the collection, use and storage of biometric data,[1] continues to present important questions for businesses, including as it relates to insurance coverage. Though several states have enacted laws aimed at regulating an individual's biometrics, BIPA was the first law of its kind. Unlike the laws in these other states, BIPA provides a private right of action for any person aggrieved by a BIPA violation. Aggrieved persons may recover $1,000 per violation where an entity negligently violates BIPA and $5,000 per violation in the case of intentional or reckless violations. Courts have resolved...

