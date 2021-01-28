6th Circ. Says Demotion Can't Sustain Charter Age Bias Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday tossed an age discrimination suit against Charter Communications LLC, saying a former call center manager's claim that he was compelled to accept a demotion wasn't enough to keep his suit alive. A three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment win for Charter against Robert Taglione, who alleged the telecommunications giant denied his requests to transfer to equally senior jobs within the company when he faced age discrimination from a supervisor, forcing him to take a demotion. But the court found Taglione sought and accepted a demotion even as his application for a lateral transfer was pending, the...

