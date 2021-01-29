Parker Poe Adds Atlanta-Based Atty To Focus On Real Estate

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 1:11 PM EST) -- Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP announced Thursday the firm has added a former Hartman Simons & Wood LLP partner — who was previously a longtime partner with Troutman Sanders — to its Atlanta office to bolster its real estate practice. Diane L. Lidz has joined Parker Poe as counsel for the firm's development services industry team to advise clients in commercial real estate matters, the firm said. Lidz was a commercial real estate partner for Hartman Simons for more than seven years in the Atlanta area, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before that, she was a commercial real estate partner...

