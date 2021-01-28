PepsiCo Stays In-House For New General Counsel

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- PepsiCo Inc. announced Thursday it has appointed its chief compliance and ethics officer to serve as its general counsel and corporate secretary. Incoming general counsel David Flavell will begin the new role on March 1, filling the position left open by Dave Yawman, who plans to leave PepsiCo after more than 22 years of working for the company. Yawman replaced Tony West as general counsel in 2017 after West, who is a former senior U.S. Department of Justice official, left PepsiCo to become chief legal officer at Uber. West was appointed general counsel when Larry Thompson, who also served as deputy...

