HIG Seeks To Bar Refiling Of False Claims Act Case

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- A district judge should have ruled that two whistleblowers who brought thin claims of fraud did so too late to make a valid False Claims Act case and should be barred from refiling the case, private equity firm HIG Capital argued in a brief to the Eleventh Circuit. HIG Capital said Thursday that U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington erred in not dismissing with prejudice the complaint brought by plaintiffs Dr. Sheldon Cho, who worked at HIG-owned Surgery Partners Inc., a chain of medical facilities, and physician recruiter Dawn Baker, in part because their case mimics a case already settled...

