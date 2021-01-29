Tech Union Appeals Student Visa Program Saved By Chevron

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- An influential union representing tech workers will appeal a federal judge's decision to uphold the government's optional practical training program, which allows student-visa holders to participate in apprenticeships after graduation. John Miano, an attorney for the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers, told Law360 on Friday that District of Columbia Judge Reggie B. Walton's opinion allowing the government to include post-grads within the meaning of the word "student" indicates that "plain English has gone out the window." Although Judge Walton had issued his decision in November, he explained his reasoning in an opinion released Thursday, which found that the U.S. Department of...

