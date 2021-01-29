Real Estate Rumors: Carlyle, Penzance, Ocean Bank

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- A venture of Carlyle Group and Alliance Residential has purchased 30.8 acres of land in West Palm Beach, Florida, for $11.48 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for land at 3600 Village Blvd., and the seller is the First Baptist Church of West Palm Beach, according to the report. The land is zoned for new construction of 280 residential units, the journal reported. Real estate developer Penzance has picked up a development site in Maryland for $8 million, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The deal is for 53 acres at 16220 Wright Road in Williamsport, and the...

