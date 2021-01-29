Exxon Faces Class Claims Permian Basin Assets Overvalued

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- An Exxon Mobil Corp. investor filed a proposed class action in Texas federal court alleging the company overvalued its Permian Basin holdings by billions of dollars, which caused the company's stock price to drop upon reports that federal securities regulators were looking into the valuation. In the Thursday complaint, stockholder Mendi Yoshikawa accused Exxon of misleading investors about the value of one of the company's most promising oil and gas assets — its properties located in the top-producing domestic oil reserve, the Permian Basin in northwest Texas. Yoshikawa says that after The Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 15 that the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS