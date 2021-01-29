Race Co. Asked to Pay $2.3M Atty Fee Over Bad Insurance

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- A proposed class of racers accusing Spartan Race Inc. of overcharging the runners for "worthless" insurance said it has reached a settlement with the company, asking the court to approve the parties' agreement and a $2.3 million attorney fee award. The Moskowitz Law Firm PLLC and Bonnett Fairbourn Friedman & Balint P.C. asked the court to appoint them as the group's class counsel and requested the court issue a $2.3 million attorney fee award against Spartan's insurance companies Chubb and Travelers, according to a memorandum filed on Thursday. The proposed class counsel said the two parties have reached a settlement agreement...

