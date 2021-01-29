SEC Faces Uphill Battle To Act On GameStop Trading War

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 10:50 PM EST) -- Amid calls from lawmakers to take action in response to the historic trading war surrounding GameStop stock, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that it was "closely monitoring" the situation. Taking action will be far more daunting. Without naming names, the commission released a statement Friday saying that it was "evaluating the extreme price volatility of certain stocks' trading prices over the past several days," referring to the unprecedented price action of brick-and-mortar video game retailer GameStop, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and other public companies being championed in recent weeks by a brigade of zealous retail...

