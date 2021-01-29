Fowler White Avoids DQ, But Clients Sanctioned Over Emails

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge partially granted a sanctions bid Friday against defendants in a suit over a soured business deal and their Fowler White counsel after a defendant intercepted an opposing party's emails, but the court stopped short of imposing the most severe penalties sought. Fort Lauderdale-based U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman ordered that the defendants, including broker-turned-investor Steven Friedman, who obtained the emails when accounts were inadvertently left open on his laptop, cannot rely on them in any manner in the litigation and related arbitration. But Judge Matthewman denied requests to strike counterclaims, rescind an order sending the claims against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS