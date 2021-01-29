Alleged Ghosn Allies Take Extradition Case To 1st Circ.

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- A former Green Beret and his son accused of helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn escape from Japanese authorities filed an appeal with the First Circuit on Friday after a judge rejected their latest bid to avoid extradition. Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor's latest bid focused on news that Japanese prosecutors had recanted their allegation that Ghosn needed a key card from Peter Taylor to access a hotel elevator as part of his escape. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani agreed with her colleague U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell in finding that the admission doesn't undermine the earlier conclusion that there's probable...

