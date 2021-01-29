Texas Justices Pass On Carrington Coleman Negligence Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP's bid to toss a negligence suit a former client brought against the law firm. The Dallas firm had petitioned the state's high court in December, requesting a review of an Aug. 31 Fifth Court of Appeals decision reviving the lawsuit by search engine startup White Nile Software Inc. The law firm claims the intermediate court incorrectly interpreted what's required to win dismissal under the Texas Citizens Participation Act. Carrington Coleman said White Nile's lawsuit "on its face" alleges that the firm committed malpractice by representing White Nile at...

