DC Circ. Strikes Ozone Regs That Groups Said Had Loopholes

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday struck down several mechanisms the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency uses to implement ozone standards under the Clean Air Act, agreeing with the Sierra Club and others that said the provisions improperly loosened compliance requirements. A unanimous panel said the rule the agency adopted in 2018 to implement National Ambient Air Quality Standards for 2015 ozone rules includes provisions that gave the agency flexibility that was not actually available in the CAA. Environmental groups challenged four parts of the 2018 implementation rule, winning on three of them. A provision that gives states some flexibility for choosing a baseline...

