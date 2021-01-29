Chicago Hotel Says Zurich Delayed Protest Damage Coverage

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- The owner of popular Chicago hotel theWit has hit Zurich American Insurance Co. with a nearly $15 million lawsuit over the insurer's allegedly unlawful delay in covering damages the hotel suffered after becoming "the epicenter of protests and vandalism" following George Floyd's death. ECD-Great Street DE LLC's lawsuit claimed Wednesday that Zurich has unlawfully stalled on its duty to cover the more than $14.8 million in business and other losses theWit has incurred since a move by the city to raise bridges on protesters caused those nearby to redirect their fury toward the hotel. ECD claims it immediately alerted Zurich after...

