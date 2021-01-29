DHS Botched Fast-Track Asylum Programs, Watchdog Says

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 9:28 PM EST) -- The Department of Homeland Security bungled its rollout of two Trump-era pilot programs designed to speed up the asylum-seeking process by moving too quickly and without adequately considering staffing, facility limitations and data systems, according to a government watchdog report released Friday. The two pilot tracks, one for Mexicans and the other for non-Mexican nationals, set expedited timetables for these screenings and allowed border officials to keep asylum-seekers in custody between October 2019 and March 2020. But U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration, both within DHS, failed to effectively implement the programs, which ultimately left hundreds of...

