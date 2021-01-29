Global Eagle Wins Post-Sale Ch. 11 Liquidation Nod In Del.

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- Airline and travel industry diversion provider Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. cleared a Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing in Delaware without a hitch on Friday, some three months after selling most of its estate to top-tier lenders. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey found that the business met all requirements of the Bankruptcy Code after a brief video and telephone hearing, clearing the way for the sale to take effect in March. Under the earlier sale agreement, approved on Oct. 15, Global's ad hoc first-lien lender group committed to take back $586.5 million in debt, as well as other concessions worth about...

