NJ Lawmakers Advance Underage Pot Bill Amid Gridlock

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Assembly panel advanced legislation Friday outlining consequences for underage possession of cannabis items, marking the latest effort to end a stalemate over separate bills to establish a regulated marketplace for selling adult-use recreational marijuana and decriminalize the possession of up to 6 ounces of the drug. A few weeks after a similar measure collapsed after making it out of different committees, the Assembly Community Development and Affairs Committee approved a so-called cleanup bill aimed at securing Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's signature on the marketplace and decriminalization bills. Those bills cleared the Democratic-led Legislature in December but have gathered...

